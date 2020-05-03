Chicago Residents Hold Unsafe Coronavirus Twerking Party as Fight Erupts

Play video content Breaking News

Their defiance defies logic, but here it is ... another super-unsafe party in Chicago in the midst of a still untamed pandemic.

A throng of folks hit the streets of West Chi-Town Saturday night for a rager. A woman twerked on the hood of a car as the crowd roared its approval.

Chicago has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, and Mayor Lightfoot pled with Chicago residents Saturday not to defy the doctors and scientists. It's one thing to go out and get exercise, adhering to social distancing ... it's another to pack in like sardines, which is a surefire way to spread the virus.

4/25/2020 Tink Purcell Facebook

The Mayor has cause for deep concern. Late last month there was a shocking scene at a Chicago house party where it seemed impossible to cram one more person inside. As you know by now, high concentrations of people -- like at funerals or celebrations -- can cause an explosion of COVID19 cases.

The Mayor has also echoed what is now a known fact ... the virus is hitting minority communities disproportionally hard