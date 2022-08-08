'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Killed in Crash During Show Filming

"Street Outlaws: Fastest in America" star Ryan Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming for the popular Discovery show, TMZ has learned.

A source connected to the show tells us the crash happened just outside Las Vegas early Sunday morning. Ryan was racing another driver in what was the 8th out of 9 races scheduled for the night for the show.

We're told Fellows was driving a gold Nissan 240z, and somehow lost control near the finish line, Ryan's vehicle rolled and caught fire ... onlookers were unable to get him out on time. Filming was ended for the day after the crash.

A spokesperson for Discovery tells us, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”

TMZ broke the story, earlier this year "Street Outlaws" star JJ Da Boss and his wife, Tricia, were involved in a wreck when filming for the show ... Tricia was hospitalized.

A GoFundMe created for Ryan's family reads, "Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road 'warrior' in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars and business in sales/advertising. He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him."