Vanilla Ice Relives Shutting Down Madonna's Marriage Proposal

Vanilla Ice could've been married to Madonna in the '90s, but he says he turned her down -- partly because he was too young, but also because she put him in her infamous "Sex" book!!!

The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper painted the picture on the “Just Jenny with Jenny Hutt” podcast, harkening back to a string of sold-out shows where Madonna was in the crowd jamming to songs from his 15x platinum debut album!!!

Ice says he had a hard time fathoming a superstar like Madonna thought he was hot, even after coming backstage to his dressing room and giving him "the sexy eyes."

When the late Charles Koppelman arranged a formal date for them ... Ice says things got FREAKY and they embarked on a whirlwind romance, where they would wear masks and dress up like they were elderly to keep from being recognized!!!

Ice compared the relationship to being inside a shaken snow globe and admitted he got weirded out when she proposed to him ... as he was entering his prime.

The final straw was when Madge inserted steamy images of them into her then shocking 1992 "Sex" picture novel without Ice's permission.

Big Daddy Kane and Naomi Campbell also appeared in the book but Ice told Madonna it was "slutty" and even pondered a lawsuit ... but he eventually let the relationship fizzle by hanging up on her every time she called!!! 😬