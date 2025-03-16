Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Hidden behind this squiggly wiggly photo is a lovely lady who resides in Houston, Texas. She's no stranger to gold and her daring moves are bright n' bold! Given the clues, put your celeb knowledge to the test and guess the unknown celeb!

She just celebrated her 28th birthday ... and her hot hubby is definitely a ballin' bae! From the mat to jet-setting, this gal is all about balance! She's got quite the collection of neckwear, and she loves her frenchies!

Still not sure who this shining star is? She's the 🐐!