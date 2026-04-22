Ticketmaster Thwarts Harry Styles Ticket Scalpers, Re-Lists Tix at OG Price

"American Girls" rejoice ... Ticketmaster stopped some scalpers who were trying to resell Harry Styles tickets for his Madison Square Garden shows.

TM President Saumil Mehta posted an open letter to the public Wednesday, letting Harry fans know they caught some grifters who were using "multiple accounts and fake identities" to sidestep ticket caps and flip them to fans at astronomical prices.

Mehta says they were able to cancel those tickets before any fans were conned out of some serious coin ... and are planning to re-list them at their original prices.

Ticketmaster says that the new tickets -- at most -- will go for under $130 ... including fees. Let's just say now you can again score a ticket for ... "as it was."

Fans were furious back in January, when presale purchases were reportedly going for over $1K a pop ... so this is definitely a big win for anyone looking to score some seats to his MSG shows in NYC.

And Ticketmaster really needed the good press ... they recently took a major L in court when a federal jury found their parent company, Live Nation, operated an illegal monopoly over ticketing for live events.