Dwyane Wade Laughs Off Fake Ass-Eating Quote, I Thought It Was Funny!

Play video content Pardon My Take

Dwyane Wade certainly doesn't mind being the butt of a joke -- he revisited the fake quote heard around the world this week ... saying while the whole ass-eating debacle was fugazi, he did crack up a bit over it.

Back in 2017, before the days of NBA Centel, a bogus quote graphic sent shockwaves on social media ... which claimed Wade saw the silver lining in the Cleveland Cavaliers' early season struggles at the time -- 'cause at the end of the day, he got to go home and have some freaky time with his wife, Gabrielle Union.

Wade quickly denied the validity of the statement ... quote-tweeting it and saying, "So we're making fake quotes up now. Oh wait that's what everyone does nowadays. Carry on with the tomfoolery."

The Miami Heat legend was asked about the fiasco on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" on Friday ... and he was able to share some giggles with Big Cat and PFT Commenter.

"I wouldn't be who I am today if I really took it seriously," Wade said.

"It's cool, it came out of nowhere. It definitely was a crazy take and people ran with it."

"Listen," he added. "I like to laugh, it was funny. It was a little crazy. But you know what? Ha ha ha. If my wife decided to do it, then she decided to do it. Leave what we do inside of our private home private."

Of course, Wade didn't deny anything outside of that quote itself being fraudulent ... but as he's shown in the past, he does love to focus on Gab's cheeks.