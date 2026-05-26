Atlanta Braves Legend Bob Horner Dead at 68

Bob Horner, a legendary baseball player with the Atlanta Braves and the first overall pick in the 1978 MLB draft, is dead.

The Braves announced Bob's death Tuesday in a social media post. The cause and manner of death are unclear.

Bob was the first Braves player to go straight from the amateur ranks to the Major Leagues without ever playing a Minor League game ... and he played for the Braves from 1978 to 1986 ... earning one All-Star Selection.

In his first year in MLB, Bob won the National League Rookie of the Year award ... with a .266 batting average, 23 home runs, and 63 RBIs.

Bob became the first Braves player to hit four homers in a single game when he accomplished the rare feat in 1986, his final season, in a game against the Montreal Expos.

All told, Bob finished his career with 1,047 hits, 218 homers, and 685 RBIs.

Bob is survived by his wife, Chris, and their two sons, Tyler and Trent.

He was 68.