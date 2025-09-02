Rudy Giuliani Released From Hospital After Horrific Crash in New Hampshire

Rudy Giuliani is feeling better after his car accident in New Hampshire ... because he's been released from the hospital!

The former NYC mayor and President Trump's ex-lawyer walked out of the hospital on his own Monday afternoon following his Saturday night crash in Manchester, NH, during which he suffered a broken vertebra, according to his son, Andrew.

Andrew told WABC News his dad is in lots of pain, but there are "few tougher than Rudy Giuliani.” Andrew also said he initially thought the worst after hearing about the accident, but now he's encouraged by the fact that Rudy is “up and moving around” and starting physical therapy.

What's more, President Trump announced on Truth Social Monday that Rudy will receive the Presidential Medal of Honor, calling him the best mayor in NYC history, as well as a great American patriot.

As we reported, Rudy was being chauffeured by his driver, Theodore Goodman, in a rented Ford Bronco on Interstate 93 in Manchester, Saturday, when the two were flagged down by a woman who said she was a victim of domestic violence, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

Cops say the pair pulled over to help the woman and call police, waiting with her until officers arrived at the scene.

After talking with officers, Giuliani and Goodman got back inside the Bronco and took off, going in the opposite direction on the highway, police said. The Bronco was then struck from behind by a Honda driver almost directly across from where the men had stopped to assist the woman, cops said.