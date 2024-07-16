Rudy Giuliani Takes A Nasty Tumble at Republican National Convention

Rudy Giuliani clearly wasn't having the best day out in Milwaukee -- he took a tumble right in front of everyone at the Republican National Convention ... and it's pretty sloppy.

Check out this clip that's going viral from inside the RNC facility -- the freshly disbarred lawyer could be seen strolling through day 2 of the convention Tuesday ... when he suddenly lost his footing, stumbling into a row of seats.

Rudy Giuliani is here at the Republican National Convention and tripped and fell on the floor.



He was helped up and seemed to be OK. He was holding an Osmo camera and continued filming once he was back on his feet.



📸 @johnpeytonpark — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) July 16, 2024

You can see him trying to grab onto something, but it just wasn’t happening ... he went down and didn't stop. He hovered for a bit, and it took a full 4 people to help get him off the floor.

Taylor Popielarz -- a national political reporter for Spectrum News DC -- shared the clip on his X account ... noting Rudy seemed to be okay, and even kept filming on his Osmo camera once he was back on his feet. It's unclear what sent him toppling over BTW.

You could argue Rudy's nosedive was a case of life imitating art -- his career recently took a dramatic fall from grace after he lost his license to practice law in New York ... following him being charged for alleged election fraud, not to mention his $146M defamation judgment.