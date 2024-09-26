Hoda Kotb Says Goodbye to the 'Today' Show, But She's Staying At NBC

Play video content NBC

Hoda Kotb is saying so long to the "Today" show.

Hoda just shared a letter to the "Today" staff, telling them she will be exiting her cohosting gig after 5 years alongside Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager. Kotb took over the role from Matt Lauer in 2017 after he was fired over sexual misconduct.

She explained her tough decision on-air Thursday -- and got weepy as she gave her reasons.

Hoda says she will be staying at the network, but working in a different capacity ... although she did not elaborate.

She wrote she believes she's making the right decision and that it's a painful one because she loves the show, but she knows she needs to leave it.

Hoda said she's been with NBC for 26 years, which has been the "longest professional love affair" of her life, noting she worked 10 years at "Dateline" -- the network's long-running TV news magazine.

She also reflected on her "Today" show colleagues, thanking them for lifting her up and inspiring her, cherishing their friendships.

Hoda highlighted her relationships with Savannah, who she called her "rock," and Jenna, who she referred to as "my ride-or-die."

She went on to mention other "Today" star contributors, such as Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly. She dubbed Al her longest buddy at 30 Rockefeller Center, which is NBC headquarters.