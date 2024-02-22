Hoda Kotb Bummed By Kelly Rowland Walking Off 'Today' Set, Offers Redo

Hoda Kotb is letting bygones be bygones after Kelly Rowland stormed off the "Today" set last week -- in fact, she's ready to bury the hatchet even further with a whole redo!

The morning news host told ET Wednesday that despite the disappointment of having Kelly bail ... she's willing to give it another shot ... explaining that she's been texting with Kelly since Thursday to get her to come back for a future hosting date.

Play video content 2/20/24 NBC

Hoda seems to know Kelly on a personal level ... adding she's one of the NBC show's all-time favorites, and that there's no one more gracious or graceful than her. So, it definitely sounds like Hoda's not holding this against Kelly whatsoever.

So far, no word on whether KR will give the "Today" show another go ... but if she does, they're clearly gonna have to touch up all their dressing rooms and give her their best one.

In Kelly's defense ... HK's other cohosts -- Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie -- also admitted their dressing rooms suck, and need to be worked on. They also explained that they're in an old, historic building ... and that it shows.

In fact, JBH joked in this ET interview that she's gonna be doing all the re-wallpapering 'cause she loves a bit of interior design. Unclear if it's actually gonna happen or not though.

Play video content TMZ Studios

We broke the story ... sources told us Kelly and her team weren't feeling her dressing room's vibe from the jump during last week's appearance ... and that they ended up bolting from the studio after a game of musical dressing rooms, as none of them were up Kelly's standards.

There were other reports she left over a Beyoncé grilling by Savannah -- but we know that just wasn't the case.

Play video content 2/15/24 NBC