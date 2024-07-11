Hoda Kotb Is Open To Dating Kevin Costner, Didn't Know Fans Shipped Them

Hoda Kotb's totally open to dating Kevin Costner -- now that she's found out fans have been shipping them together since she interviewed him a couple weeks ago.

On Tuesday's "Watch What Happens Live," a fan asked Hoda how she felt about fans wanting the romance and if she and Kevin have connected since the "Today" show last month. Totally shocked, she responded, "Wait, what?"

Andy Cohen elaborated viewers wanted to see the two of them together -- but Hoda was adamant she hadn't heard a peep of any of it.

But, when Savannah Guthrie asked her how she felt about it now that she had heard, Hoda, flirtatiously smirked at the camera, joking, "Well, if the viewers want it..."

Jenna Bush teased her about it all the next day on "Today with Hoda and Jenna"... saying when fans approached her about the budding romance, she thought Hoda had been keeping it a secret from her.

