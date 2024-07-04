Jenna Bush Hager Tells Hoda Kotb to Take Off Bra After Wardrobe Issue

Play video content NBC

"Today" star Hoda Kotb had a less than desirable start to her Fourth of July ... as she suffered a pretty awkward wardrobe malfunction while on-air.

The newswoman was left scrambling when her white bra emerged from beneath her bright red dress ... and it drew all sorts of unwanted attention to her chest area. Hoda's cohost Jenna Bush Hager tried to do her a solid during the fiasco ... watch the vid, as she tried to draw attention to her grumbling stomach as HK adjusted her top.

Like the seasoned pro she is, Hoda rolled with the wardrobe malfunction and addressed the situation head-on.

She shared with viewers ... "The bra’s not working. The outfit doesn’t work. The bra’s too big, the straps are too small. I can’t do it. You know when you wear a dress that you shouldn’t wear it."

As Hoda put it ... she was determined to make the look work, even though she knew it wasn't the right choice for the show.

She continued ... "You know when you’re like, ‘Everything’s hanging out. It’s not right.’ But you know what, I just decided I’m going to do it."

Jenna vocalized her support for Hoda, as she encouraged HK to just "free your boobs" and take her bra off. However, Hoda was quick to shut down this suggestion ... as she instead chose to move on with the show.