Savannah Guthrie Jokes She Threw Out Hoda Kotb's 'S***' From 'Today' Show

Savannah Guthrie is letting everyone know it's a new era at the "Today" show -- with a dash of humor -- after Hoda Kotb's departure and Craig Melvin taking her seat on the couch.

Guthrie and Melvin sat down with host Jimmy Fallon on his late-night show Thursday — and talked about Kotb's high-profile exit from the morning show after nearly 18 years.

Gutherie told a funny little tale about how she tossed out all of Hoda's "s***" after Kotb officially left the show last Friday.

Savannah said she got rid of a bunch of Hoda's trays filled with some weird stuff, claiming there were thinks like expired bean dip and belly button lint -- and it was all pretty "disgusting."

Check out the clip ... it was pretty hilarious, too.

As you may know, Savannah has been co-anchoring "Today" with Hoda since 2018 after Kotb took over for Matt Lauer when he got fired for sexual harassment allegations.

Over the years, Hoda and Savannah became close, sharing a deep bond while working alongside each other on NBC's iconic morning program.