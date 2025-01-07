Meredith Vieira's Husband Richard Cohen Dead at 76 After MS Battle

Richard Cohen, Meredith Vieira's husband of 38 years, has died following a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis.

The "Today" show, where Meredith served as co-anchor between 2006 and 2011, announced Richard's passing Tuesday morning ... confirming Richard -- a fellow newsman -- had died on Christmas Eve while surrounded by his family.

"Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said Meredith is "in really good spirits" ... with Hoda Kotb also revealing the family was happy to get an extra month with Richard when the family became very concerned about his health at Thanksgiving.

Play video content NBC

Savannah further praised Meredith for her devotion to Richard ... who she said simply "adored Meredith" in return.

Richard's death caps his 50-year battle with multiple sclerosis, also known as MS ... a chronic neurological disorder that impacts the brain, spinal cord, and other parts of the nervous system.

Meredith first learned of Richard's diagnosis on their 2nd date ... which she previously said "wasn’t enough" to keep her from pursuing a relationship with the news producer.

However, MS wasn't the only health hurdle Richard faced in his lifetime -- he survived colon cancer, twice.

Richard is survived by Meredith and their 3 adult children ... Benjamin, Gabriel, and Lily.

He was 76.