New Nancy Guthrie Note, Sender Demands 1 Bitcoin for Info On Kidnapping Suspect

There's a new note in the Nancy Guthrie case, but this one doesn't seem to be from the kidnapper ... instead, it's from someone offering to give up information on the kidnapper.

TMZ received the note just before 5 AM PT, and the sender claims they've tried unsuccessfully to reach Savannah Guthrie's brother, Camron, and her sister, Annie, by email and text. The note goes on, "If they want the name of the individual involved then I want 1 Bitcoin to the following wallet. Time is more than relevant."

There is a legitimate bitcoin address in the note ... and it is a different address from the one in the original ransom note, received by TMZ and 2 Tucson TV news stations.

We have forwarded this note to the FBI.

It's unclear if the sender of this note is legit, but interestingly, 1 bitcoin is worth about $66,000 right now. You'll recall law enforcement is currently offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy's kidnappers.

This comes less than 24 hours after a flurry of activity in the case -- on Tuesday, the FBI released the first images of the armed individual who showed up on Nancy's doorstep early in the morning of Feb. 1, the day she was taken.