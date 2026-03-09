Savannah Guthrie Puts On Brave Face in NYC As Search For Mom Continues

Savannah Guthrie was putting on a brave face in the New York chill -- stepping out as the desperate search for her mom, Nancy Guthrie, stretches into the sixth week since she was last seen.

The "Today" show anchor was spotted Sunday in the Big Apple with husband Michael Feldman and their son Charles ... trying to keep things as normal as possible despite the turmoil that’s gripped her family in recent weeks.

Even in the middle of the nightmare, Savannah managed a few smiles ... doing her best to carry on after briefly returning to the "Today" studio last Thursday for an emotional visit.

As we reported, Nancy was taken from her Tucson home in the middle of the night on February 1. She was last seen entering the house just before 10 PM on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter Annie and Annie’s husband, Tommaso Cioni.

Investigators released Nest doorbell video showing a masked, gloved and armed man tampering with Nancy’s front door camera the night she disappeared.