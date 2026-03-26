Savannah Guthrie Says She Was Absolutely Terrified by Kidnapping Footage

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Savannah Guthrie says it was "absolutely terrifying" to see the alleged kidnapper on front-door camera video moments before he broke into her mom's Arizona home and snatched her.

The "Today" anchor sat down for her first interview -- which aired Thursday -- since her 84-year-old mother Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her house in Tucson on February 1.

Fighting tears, Savannah told her co-anchor Hoda Kotb she was horrified by the video showing the masked intruder walking up to the door of Nancy's residence.

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Savannah said it was hard to fathom this individual was standing over her mom's bed ... she thanked police investigators and tech companies for finding the footage, which was publicly released by the FBI. She also said she was glad people got to see this monster ... but the pain of watching him outside her mom's door is unbearable.

Hoda then asked Savannah about "cruel speculation" the suspect may have been a family member. Savannah insisted her sister, Annie, and brother-in-law, Tommaso, took great care of Nancy and always protected their loved one. She called her mom "our shining light, and she is all we have."

As you know, there were media reports early on in the probe that suggested Savannah's family members were possible suspects. But Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has since announced all Guthrie family members have been cleared of any wrongdoing.