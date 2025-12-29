NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin's Dad Dead Following North Carolina House Fire

Tragedy has struck NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin ... his dad has died following a devastating house fire in North Carolina that also left his mother critically injured.

On Monday evening, Gaston County EMS confirmed 75 year old Dennis Hamlin died from injuries suffered in the blaze. Hamlin's 69 year old mom, Mary Lou Hamlin was injured in the fire and remains in critical condition.

Officials say both victims managed to escape the burning home but suffered catastrophic injuries. Dennis was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The fire destroyed the home. Firefighters were forced to truck in water due to a lack of hydrants, slowing efforts to control the blaze. It took about two hours to bring the fire under control.

Despite the extensive damage, firefighters were able to save some racing memorabilia and collectibles from inside the home.