Palm Reader Told Mickey Lee She Would Die Young, Resurfaced Video Shows

Following the tragic death of Mickey Lee, an eerie video from her "Big Brother" season has resurfaced, showing her recapping an ominous palm reading she'd received.

In the video ... Mickey jokes that fellow houseguest Ava Pearl -- who tells fortunes by reading palms -- told her she had a short lifeline ... indicating that she would die young.

Ash and Mickey talk about Ava's palm reading during their HOH sleepover #BB27 pic.twitter.com/9rGB3U6mAn — 6th Avenue ⚾ #PostSeasonEra 🎉 (@6th__avenue) July 24, 2025 @6th__avenue

Mickey recounts that when she asked Ava, "Wait, am I going to die?" Ava responded, "Wait. Maybe that's not the right line."

Houseguest Ashley Hollis added that Ava awkwardly digressed by saying, "'Um, you know ... Let me do Ashley's.'"

While it gave the reality stars a good laugh at the time, it now gives a very serious sense of doom.

As we reported ... Mickey died after being rushed to the ICU last week. The beloved reality star suffered multiple cardiac arrests tied to complications from the flu.

Mickey was in critical, but stable, condition until Christmas morning. She died Christmas evening at the age of 35.