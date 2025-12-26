Ashley Hollis Shares Reconcilation Text She Says She Sent Mickey Lee Before Death

Mickey Lee's passing has drawn reactions from many of her "Big Brother" season 27 costars ... including the season winner, Ashley Hollis, who swears she tried to make up with Lee.

Here's the deal ... after their season of "Big Brother" ended, Lee said she felt she was the only "traditional black woman" on the show.

Lee went on to say, "I do believe that Ashley is African American as well, but we do come from different backgrounds. When I say traditional Black girl, I mean the ones that people always stereotype.”

ML later clarified by saying "traditional" was the wrong word ... and, she meant instead that she was the most "stereotypical" Black woman in the house. Hollis responded to Lee's comments by sharing videos of her parents -- both of whom are Black -- and basically mocking the statement.

Fast forward to Friday when Lee's family shared news of her passing ... and Ashley shared a text to Instagram she says she sent Mickey weeks ago basically trying to bury the hatchet.

Ashley writes in the text that she wants to be the bigger person ... adding she doesn't want the show's two Black women to be pitted against each other and insisting she did care about Mickey during their time on the show together. She did not reveal if Mickey ever texted back.

Hollis caught a little flak for posting the text ... with people claiming she was just trying to make herself look better now that Mickey's gone. She ultimately deleted the post on Instagram, but she did write on X that she only shared it because people called her out for posting a tribute to Mickey earlier in the day.

As you know ... Mickey passed away Thursday after suffering a series of cardiac arrests earlier in the week. She was 35.