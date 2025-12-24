Dane Cook, Eric Stonestreet and More React to Pat Finn's Death

"The Middle" star Pat Finn died Monday after a battle with cancer ... and celebrities are reacting to the sudden loss of the comedian and actor.

Tributes poured in Wednesday with comedian Dane Cook offering condolences to Finn's family and calling him a genuinely funny and good guy.

Sad to hear Pat Finn passed away. My condolences to his family. Pat played my big brother in a tv show and he was genuinely funny and just a good guy. He had a great career.. tough to hear this news. pic.twitter.com/swu4xhNB3j — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) December 24, 2025 @DaneCook

"Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet, wrote, "To say Pat was beloved is a gross understatement. No ONE and I mean NO ONE jumped quicker and more head first into a bit with you than Pat Finn. He was the definition of what an improviser is and also the definition of what a good guy is. Please keep his entire family and all of his close pals in your thoughts."

Everyone’s favorite guy @thatPatFinn sadly passed away this week. To say Pat was beloved is a gross understatement. No ONE and I mean NO ONE jumped quicker and more head first into a bit with you than Pat Finn. He was the definition of what an improviser is and also the… — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) December 24, 2025 @ericstonestreet

Former "Conan" writer Brian Stack honored his buddy with a sweet video from 1996 when they were improvisers in Chicago.

He called him "as kind as he was brilliantly hilarious," while sharing footage of Finn making his baby daughter, Cassidy, laugh.

Heartbroken that our dear friend, Pat Finn, passed away. As kind as he was brilliantly hilarious. This video of him at our Chicago apartment in ‘96, making his baby daughter Cassidy pretend to drive a bus and do karate kicks is priceless. Rest In Peace, Finner. We love you.❤️☘️ pic.twitter.com/N2uxudhgKj — Brian Stack (@BrianStack153) December 24, 2025 @BrianStack153

Cassidy shared her own tribute on Instagram, writing, "Dad ... you were and are a role model and an inspiration to everyone you met. I tried to think of a word to describe you, but no word could ever do it justice. You are Pat Finn."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.