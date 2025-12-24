Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dane Cook, Eric Stonestreet and More React to Pat Finn's Death

'The Middle' Star Pat Finn's Death Tributes From Celebs Pour In

By TMZ Staff
Published
GettyImages-1405943615
Getty

"The Middle" star Pat Finn died Monday after a battle with cancer ... and celebrities are reacting to the sudden loss of the comedian and actor.

Tributes poured in Wednesday with comedian Dane Cook offering condolences to Finn's family and calling him a genuinely funny and good guy.

"Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet, wrote, "To say Pat was beloved is a gross understatement. No ONE and I mean NO ONE jumped quicker and more head first into a bit with you than Pat Finn. He was the definition of what an improviser is and also the definition of what a good guy is. Please keep his entire family and all of his close pals in your thoughts."

Former "Conan" writer Brian Stack honored his buddy with a sweet video from 1996 when they were improvisers in Chicago.

He called him "as kind as he was brilliantly hilarious," while sharing footage of Finn making his baby daughter, Cassidy, laugh.

Cassidy shared her own tribute on Instagram, writing, "Dad ... you were and are a role model and an inspiration to everyone you met. I tried to think of a word to describe you, but no word could ever do it justice. You are Pat Finn."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The family launched a GoFundMe to go towards the "significant financial burdens" of Finn's surviving family. As of publication, they've raised 94% of their goal.

