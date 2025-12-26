Julie Chen Moonves Says Mickey Lee Was Born With Hole in Heart As Costars Tribute Late Star

Julie Chen Says She Was Born with Hole in Heart ...

Mickey Lee's co-stars have flooded social media to pay tribute to her ... with "Big Brother" host Julie Chen Moonves also revealing she had a known history of heart issues.

The TV personality posted about Lee after her family announced her passing Friday ... writing she interviewed Lee several months ago on her podcast "God 101" -- during which Mickey told her she was "born with a hole in her heart."

As you know ... Mickey passed away on Christmas Day, a few days after she was rushed to the hospital due to multiple cardiac arrests. It's unclear if her heart issue as a child in any way contributed to her passing.

Moonves also writes that Lee told her she survived an ATV accident, which should've taken her life. She attributed Lee's survival to God ... though said he finally "brought her home" on Christmas.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Among the others who shared their love for Mickey was Ashley Hollis ... the winner of the season of "Big Brother" on which Mickey appeared. Hollis wrote that Lee had tons of dreams ... and laments about all the years Lee didn't get to experience.

Jimmy Heagerty writes, "Forever My Girl. Rest in Power Micks" ... while Katherine Woodman, Adrian Rocha, Amy Bingham, and more co-stars from season 27 of "Big Brother" also shared sweet posts in her honor -- just check out our gall.

Lee was 35.