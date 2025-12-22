'Big Brother' Star Mickey Lee In ICU After Multiple Cardiac Arrests

"Big Brother" star Mickey Lee is facing a terrifying health scare -- she's suffered multiple cardiac arrests after complications from the flu -- landing her in critical but stable condition.

Her family shared the heartbreaking update on her IG Monday, saying Mickey’s road to recovery will be long and tough -- and they’ve launched a GoFundMe to help cover her growing medical bills.

The GFM is meant to cover everything insurance won’t -- including ICU and specialist care, rehab and recovery support, plus family travel, lodging, and other related costs.

The goal is set at $13k, and it’s already pulled in more than $6k as of this writing.

Mickey finished in 10th place on Season 27 of "Big Brother" -- and her family is leaning on her bold personality and unforgettable presence from the show, urging fans to rally around her and send love and support when she needs it most.