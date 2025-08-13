Damar Hamlin Gets Massive Back Tattoo Commemorating Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin just covered his back with a tattoo that will forever serve as a reminder of the tremendous adversity he overcame nearly three years ago.

A video of famed tattoo artist Ganga threw up on his Instagram page this week shows the Buffalo Bills safety recently got several homages to the in-game cardiac arrest he suffered against Cincinnati in January 2023.

Ganga placed the words "Did We Win?" on the NFLer's neck to signify the question Hamlin asked docs when he regained consciousness. On one of the football player's shoulders, the artist etched Bo Jackson's tweet that answered Hamlin's inquiry.

Other parts of the tat featured several more hat tips to the "Monday Night Football" incident ... including the iconic MNF logo and the Bengals' Paycor Stadium.

Ganga told Hamlin he appreciated him for letting him perform the work -- writing in a caption, "Thanks for your trust."