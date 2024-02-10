Damar Hamlin Pulling For K.C. In Super Bowl, 'I'll Be Chiefs Kingdom On Sunday'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Damar Hamlin is pulling for the team that booted the Buffalo Bills from the playoffs on Sunday ... telling TMZ Sports he believes the Kansas City Chiefs will win their second-straight Super Bowl.

But, don't get it twisted -- #3 says he's rocking with Bills Mafia for life ... and he'll be right off that bandwagon after a brief three-hour run.

25-year-old Hamlin weighed in on this weekend's matchup with Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show on FS1 this week ... and he gave us his exclusive take on who he'd like to see hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

It may be a bit surprising to hear ... considering the Chiefs have had the Bills' number in the postseason since 2020.

But, the safety explained Patrick Mahomes is the main reason behind his allegiance ... as it's truly hard to see the two-time Super Bowl MVP not coming out on top against the San Francisco 49ers.

We talked to Hamlin about much more than the Big Game -- he also chopped it up about his incredible return to the football field after nearly losing his life during "Monday Night Football" in Jan. 2023, his appreciation for NBA superstar LeBron James, and his newest partnership with the Don't Quit nutrition brand.