Damar Hamlin Records First Career Interception

Damar Hamlin got his first-ever interception against the Jaguars on Monday night -- and considering he nearly lost his life the last time he played on a Monday ... the moment was super sweet.

The scene unfolded late in the second quarter of Buffalo's 47-10 "Monday Night Football" win over Jacksonville ... when Trevor Lawrence sailed a pass over his intended target's head on a first-and-10 throw.

The ball landed right in Hamlin's chest -- and after he secured it, he took it back some 20-or-so yards ... and once he hit the ground, the crowd at Highmark Stadium erupted -- giving him arguably the biggest cheer of the night.

Following the game, Hamlin sat down with reporters to reflect on the situation ... making sure to point out that his last "MNF" game came in January 2023 -- when his heart stopped while he attempted to make a tackle.

"We all know my last start on 'Monday Night Football' and how that game went," he said. "So to be able to come all the way back from that, and to have a special moment like that, it's all God right there."

Hamlin has been thrust into the starting role this season following some big departures for the Bills -- and so far, he's been great. Through three contests -- which the Bills have all won -- he's got 19 total tackles, two pass deflections and, now, one pick.