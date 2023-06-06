Damar Hamlin Practices In Full Pads For First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin is officially back ... the Buffalo Bills safety practiced in full pads with his teammates for the first time since going into cardiac arrest in January.

The Bills hosted OTAs on Tuesday ... and 25-year-old Hamlin was a full participant, getting his first taste of NFL action in five months.

For the first time in an OTA open to the media, Damar Hamlin wore his helmet and was a full participant in practice. Big step forward. pic.twitter.com/4NVoPBhgFI — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) June 6, 2023 @agetzenberg

There was a bit of a scary moment for Hamlin and the Bills ... he reportedly struggled to get back to his feet after contesting a ball during practice, needing assistance to get up.

Nevertheless, Damar returned to practice with his teammates and resumed drills after the Bills' athletic trainers determined DH was fine.

Damar Hamlin was present at #Bills OTAs wearing a jersey, without pads. He did participate in stretches, agility and conditioning work, along with individual drills. @Batavia_Daily pic.twitter.com/3DqNkoErFU — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) May 23, 2023 @alexbrasky

Hamlin hit the practice field with the Bills last month ... but the former sixth-round draft pick wasn't wearing pads or a helmet during the workout, easing his way back into competition.

Damar, who won the 2022 NFL George Halas Award for his perseverance following his near-death experience, looked upbeat and energetic throughout the practice.