Damar Hamlin Hits Game-Winner at Charity B-Ball Game, Russell Wilson Attends

Play video content

Damar Hamlin's proving he's a baller on the field and the court ... sinking shots during a charity basketball game -- including the game-winner.

The Buffalo Bills safety hosted the contest through his Chasing M's foundation Saturday night in Pittsburgh ... and, it seemed only fitting the NFLer put the finishing touches on the game.

Check out the clip ... Damar draws his defender in tight before executing an impressive fake that leaves his foe on her backside. With no one covering him, Hamlin tosses up an easy bucket for the W.

It's the aftermath of the win that's really the story though ... 'cause DH goes crazy -- ripping off his shirt and running around the North Allegheny High School court like a madman.

Brandon Marshall just called out Russell Wilson to hit a three and got the #Steelers fans in attendance going.



“We need a Super Bowl!” pic.twitter.com/q5pY807ttT — George Michalowski (@MichalowskiCBB) June 9, 2024 @MichalowskiCBB

One of the people sharing love over the shot ... new Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson -- who didn't play in the game but did take a few threes to the delight of fans.

Play video content 1/2/23 TMZSports.com

Hamlin -- a Pittsburgh native -- put on the event, in part, to increase CPR training ... a cause near and dear to Hamlin's heart since his fateful cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati last year.

Of course, we've seen him return to action since then ... playing in a preseason game a little over six months after the near-fatal incident.

BTW ... the Steelers and the Bills don't play each other during the regular season, but they do meet in the preseason -- so, Russ won't be rooting for Damar like this come August.