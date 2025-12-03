Meghan Markle's Dad Is In Intensive Care Unit After Emergency Surgery

Meghan Markle's father has been admitted to an intensive care unit in the Philippines after being rushed to the hospital for an emergency surgery ... and it seems he will need a second surgery now as well.

Thomas Markle Jr. told the Daily Mail their father -- Thomas Sr. -- was taken to the hospital with a grave illness Tuesday ... and he underwent three hours of surgery earlier today.

Thomas Jr. told DM ... "They raced us by ambulance, with the sirens going, to a much bigger hospital in the center of the city. My dad has undergone emergency surgery. I would ask everyone around the world to keep him in their thoughts."

Thomas Sr. will need another surgery to clear up a blood clot he's suffering from, his son also told the outlet.

Meghan has been estranged from her father for years ... and he told Daily Mail earlier this year he doesn't know why she doesn't want to speak to him. He also says he'd like to meet his grandchildren before he dies.

He reportedly moved to the Philippines earlier this year to escape the constant reminders of his estranged relationship with MM.

Meghan has talked about her estranged relationship with her father ... telling Oprah during the now-infamous 2021 interview she felt "betrayed" when her dad posed for paparazzi photos and allegedly lied to her about talking to the press before her Royal Wedding in 2018.

Thomas suffered two heart attacks the night before the wedding, which prevented him from attending and walking his daughter down the aisle ... a role King Charles -- then Prince of Wales -- partially handled in his stead.