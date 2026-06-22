Liam Payne's Son Named Sole Beneficiary of $28 Million Estate

Liam Payne's young son is the sole Beneficiary of the legendary singer's estate ... and now we know how many millions the 9-year-old has coming to him.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Bear Grey Payne has been awarded the One Direction star's estate ... totaling nearly $28 million.

Some of the money can be used now ... but most of it is held in a trust until Bear is 18.

Liam did not have a will when he tragically fell to his death at Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in October 2024 ... singer Cheryl, who is Bear's mom, and music lawyer Richard Bray were named as administrators of Liam's estate, which also includes his five-bedroom home in England.

Liam was partners with influencer Kate Cassidy at the time of his death ... but she doesn't intend to make any claim against his estate, The Sun reports.