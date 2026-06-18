French Montana Raises $75K For Cab Driver Whose Taxi Was Trashed By Knicks Fans

Comes Through for Cabbie Whose Taxi Was Destroyed!!!

French Montana is putting his money where his mouth is ... he says he cut a $75,000 check to the New York cab driver whose taxi was destroyed during the Knicks title celebration.

Appearing on "CBS Mornings" Thursday, French revealed he gave 59-year-old Algerian immigrant Noureddine Bitat the money to help cover at least six months worth of living expenses while he gets back on his feet.

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French said Noureddine was so shaken by the ordeal that he doesn't even want to drive a taxi anymore, so he's hoping the financial support gives him time to figure out his next move.

The story hit especially close to home for French, who explained his own father drove a cab after immigrating to America ... making the viral footage of Noureddine watching his livelihood get destroyed by rioting Knicks fans all the more heartbreaking.

As TMZ previously reported, French was so moved by the video he sent it to influencer Zachery Dereniowski, who teamed up with the New York Taxi Workers Alliance to launch a GoFundMe for Noureddine.