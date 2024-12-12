Donald Trump Named Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year'

Donald Trump has been on a roll lately and there seems to be no end to his good fortune because he's been named Time magazine's "Person of the Year."

The newly crowned 47th President-elect of the United States posed for a photo on the cover appearing like a man in charge in his dark suit and red tie. Sitting with one hand over the other, Trump has a serious look on his face as he stares into the distance.

Time gave Trump the honor because he marshaled "a comeback of historic proportions, for driving a once-in-a-generation political realignment, for reshaping the American presidency and altering America's role in the world."

As you know, Trump beat Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and will be inaugurated on January 20 in Washington D.C. During his campaign, Trump survived two assassination attempts while also battling 4 criminal indictments — most of which he has now overcome.

This will be Trump's second term as commander in chief ... his first term as the 45th president was from 2017 to 2021.

On top of his Time magazine accolade, Trump made an appearance Thursday at the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell for the first time.

