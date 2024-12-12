Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Donald Trump Named Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year'

Donald Trump I'm Time Magazines 'Person Of The Year'

donald trump named time person of the year
Getty/Platon/Time Composite

Donald Trump has been on a roll lately and there seems to be no end to his good fortune because he's been named Time magazine's "Person of the Year."

The newly crowned 47th President-elect of the United States posed for a photo on the cover appearing like a man in charge in his dark suit and red tie. Sitting with one hand over the other, Trump has a serious look on his face as he stares into the distance.

donald trump named time person of the year
Platon/TIME

Time gave Trump the honor because he marshaled "a comeback of historic proportions, for driving a once-in-a-generation political realignment, for reshaping the American presidency and altering America's role in the world."

As you know, Trump beat Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and will be inaugurated on January 20 in Washington D.C. During his campaign, Trump survived two assassination attempts while also battling 4 criminal indictments — most of which he has now overcome.

Donald Trump's Ear Injury
Launch Gallery
Donald Trump's Ear Injury Launch Gallery
Getty

This will be Trump's second term as commander in chief ... his first term as the 45th president was from 2017 to 2021.

121224-donald-trump-kal
RINGING IN A NEW DAY

On top of his Time magazine accolade, Trump made an appearance Thursday at the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell for the first time.

Donald Trump Wins The 2024 Presidential Election
Launch Gallery
Trump Wins Launch Gallery
Getty

BTW, we gotta ask ...

Trump Named 'Person Of The Year' ...

related articles