Yo Gotti’s Brother Big Jook Spotted at Funeral Hours Before Shooting Death

Video showing Big Jook at a funeral in Tennessee has emerged ... capturing some of the star’s final moments.

In the clip -- which is circulating online -- you can see Jook, born Anthony Mims, towers above other attendees in a black suit and appears to get emotional as he walks up to the open casket of his uncle, Eric Bovan.

It looks like BJ, who was Yo Gotti's older brother, was providing comfort to friends and family at the somber affair ... embracing fellow grievers hours before his untimely death.

As we reported, Jook was shot and killed in Memphis on Saturday afternoon outside Perignons Restaurant & Event Centre. Another man was also reportedly shot and rushed to the hospital.

The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear -- though some are speculating it's connected to the 2021 murder of Young Dolph. Pictures and videos of Jook bleeding out have gone viral on social media.

BJ was affiliated with Gotti's label Collective Music Group though he worked mainly on building the business rather than performing himself.

Big Jook was 47.