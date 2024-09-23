Young Dolph Murder Suspect Confesses in Court, Implicates Other Defendants

The trial of Young Dolph's alleged murderers is off to a bombshell start, as one of the accused shooters confessed on the stand, and even implicated his co-defendant.

While testifying Monday, Cornelius Smith admitted he was indeed the man seen firing the semi-automatic weapon in the November 2021 surveillance footage that captured the Memphis rap superstar's murder.

According to Smith, he had no emotions at the time he took Dolph's life, he was simply attempting to line his pockets with cash -- $100,000 to be exact, paid by Yo Gotti's now deceased brother Big Jook, who, himself was murdered in January.

Cornelius Smith, the second gunman says he & Justin FaceTimed #BigJook right after the shooting to claim their work 🐬 #LongLiveDolph #YoungDolph pic.twitter.com/48BQ14w33l — Traps N Trunks (@trapsntrunks) September 23, 2024 @trapsntrunks

Smith also testified that Justin Johnson was his accomplice in the murder and fingered him as the man firing the handgun. He also implicated the other suspect Hernandez Govan as his former drug dealer, and the person who informed them Jook had a $100k bounty on Dolph.

Smith said he and Johnson only knew each other for "a few months" before the shooting but the plan was for them to take $40k each and give Govan $10k.

His math isn't great, as that leaves a whole $10k unaccounted for -- but Smith says he only managed to take home $800 when it's all said and done.

Smith says they stalked Dolph ahead of his Thanksgiving drive where they eventually trailed him to his favorite cookie shop and opened fire. He testified, "I wasn't feeling nothing at the time. I was just trying to get some money ... I saw him standing by the window. I just got out of the car and started shooting."

The hit wasn't completely smooth ... Dolph's brother returned fire, shooting Smith in his shoulder, his arm and his leg, leaving him bleeding before he patched himself up with a med kit at a nearby apartment.

Cornelius smith (one of the shooters) testified that big Jook had 100k hit on young dolph head



He said that they knew young dolph had a turkey drive all week



“We knew he had a turkey drive all week we just ain’t know when we was gonna get him” pic.twitter.com/mIXTt0IpWX — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 23, 2024 @shannonsharpeee

After the hit was carried out, Smith says they FaceTimed Big Jook to relay the news, but says he ultimately remembered to "have a conscience" -- hence his courtroom confession.