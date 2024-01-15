Wack 100 Apologizes To MLK Jr. For Big Jook, Hip Hop Murders

MLK Didn't Die For Us To Kill One Another!!!

Blueface's manager Wack 100 is sending an apology to Martin Luther King Jr. for what he sums up as dying in vain ... nearly 56 years after the Civil Rights leader was murdered, the same has now bled over into within the rap game!!!

Wack, like many fans, grew deeply troubled by the news Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook was shot and killed over the weekend and declared MLK's vision to be dissolved in 2024 -- while owning up to his own sins as well.

"My apologies Dr. King," Wack lamented ... "You fought for desegregation & we turned around and segregated ourselves. Your fight for the people was turned into the fighting of our own people. I myself at one time played apart in this. My apologies on your born day . You died for what we take for granted. #RIP Dolph #RIP Big Jook #RIP King Von #RIP Drakeo #RIP Marlo #RIP NIPSEY HUSSLE"

Dozens of "stop the violence" movements have followed each of the rap artists' deaths ... but to Wack's point, don't appear to be that effective.

The longtime music mogul has since taken to podcasting and has been vocal about his past gang ties and the bad decisions that played out afterward.