Trial Begins in Young Dolph's Murder, Prosecutors Allege Big Jook Ordered Hit

The 3 men charged with murdering Young Dolph are now on trial, and it kicked off with a bombshell allegation about who was behind the 2021 shooting.

During the opening statements, Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman accused the late Big Jook -- brother of Young Dolph's rival, Yo Gotti -- of being responsible after he offered $100,000 to anyone who would kill Dolph to end their ongoing rap feud.

Hernandez Govan, Justin Johnson, and Cornelius Smith are all charged with first-degree murder where they plead not guilty.

Another suspect, Jermarcus Johnson and half-brother to Justin, pled guilty last year to three counts of being an accessory after the fact.

Surveillance shows Young Dolph getting out of his car to buy some cookies moments before his life was taken

Prosecutors also showed footage of the moments leading up to when Dolph was shot outside Makeda's cookie shop in November 2021.