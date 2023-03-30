Yo Gotti Restaurant Shooting Video Shows Brawl, 2 Men Gunned Down

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ Hip Hop has obtained new video inside Yo Gotti's Memphis restaurant, and it shows the all-out brawl that prompted the deadly mass shooting that left 2 dead and 5 injured.

In the footage, a crowded corridor inside Prive restaurant sets the scene for Wednesday night's melee which seems to center around one man in a red jacket, and another in a blue one. There's a tense standoff between 5 to 8 people when the guy in red slams into the whole group, and someone tosses a drink ... and then it's total chaos.

The guy in the blue jacket was actually on crutches, but hands them to a woman and then joins the fight … repeatedly throwing punch after punch and dunking a chair on the man in red’s head after he'd been knocked to the floor.

It looks like security attempts to separate people, and the fight spills outside in the parking lot … where the video starts with one man already gunned down, and the guy in blue hopping on one foot yelling at onlookers. He then opens fire with what appears to be a semi-automatic weapon hitting a man in black several times.

The footage shows him hobbling away from the scene as 2 bodies lay on the pavement.

Memphis police confirm a shooting tonight @YoGotti ‘s restaurant Prive in Hickory Hill. It appears at least one person is dead. Stay with #wreg for the latest #prive pic.twitter.com/NRrZ5TD6Pf — melissa moon (@MMoon_WREG3) March 30, 2023 @MMoon_WREG3

As we reported, 2 people were pronounced dead and law enforcement officials tell us they’re still looking for suspects. We know Yo Gotti was not at the restaurant ... in fact, we're told he wasn't even in Memphis at the time.