Yo Gotti, Angela Simmons Hit Grizzlies Game, 1st Outing Since Going IG Official

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons hit the FedEx Forum last night for their first outing as an official couple, and got to witness a first for his hometown team ... the Memphis Grizzlies.

TMZ got pics of the duo snuggling courtside inside the arena, clearly enjoying each other's company and rocking matching diamond-encrusted watches.

Play video content Instagram / @yogotti , @angelasimmons

We're told things are going extremely well for them as a couple, and she even got to meet some of his friends during their trip back to Gotti's home turf.

As for the historic part of their date ... Ja Morant and the Grizzlies earned a franchise record 11th straight win last night, reinforcing their dominance atop the Western Conference alongside the Denver Nuggets. Perfect way to introduce Angela to the 901!!!

Angela and Gotti have been rumored to be dating for months, but finally went IG official on New Year's Eve.

Rap fans are enthralled by their relationship ... seeing as how he famously manifested things on his 2016 classic track "Down in the DM," where he copped to shooting Angela a few messages on Instagram.