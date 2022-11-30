GloRilla Reveals She Spoiled Yo Gotti's Cardi B Surprise

GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” collaboration is poised for a No. 1 opportunity on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart, and the song’s back story is all about a big surprise ... which Glo spoiled!!!

The Memphis rapper was on The Breakfast Club Tuesday when she revealed she'd sparked up her own relationship with Cardi, but unbeknownst to her, Yo Gotti was already running a play to get Cardi on the remix of her current smash hit.

GloRilla says she sent Cardi a track to collaborate on … and probably came off a little greedy, because Cardi had already recorded and sent the “Tomorrow 2” verse to Gotti.

Unfortunately, Glo ended up getting it too -- and shortly after, she burst Gotti's bubble by revealing she'd already heard the Cardi-boosted track!!

Glo also arguably has 2022's fav rap song in "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" and is up for a Best Rap Performance at next year's Grammys.

Play video content TMZ.com

The last time she spoke to TMZ Hip Hop, she said the newfound success has floored her but she's still riding above the clouds.