Hayden Panettiere Reacts To Estranged Mom Ripping Her Memoir To Shreds

Hayden Panettiere is finally firing back after her estranged mom, Lesley Vogel, absolutely ripped her new memoir to shreds -- and honestly, you can see the heartbreak written all over her face!

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In a new interview, the actress admitted she’d always kept the door slightly open for a reconciliation with her mom, hoping one day they’d repair things ... but says instead, her mother slammed that door pretty hard in her face.

Hayden claims that her mom unapologetically put herself first -- something she says sadly doesn’t surprise her anymore -- saying to ET she can’t fully understand how Lesley lives with some of the things she’s allegedly said and done over the years.

This feud is deep. Lesley absolutely unloaded on Hayden’s memoir, "This Is Me: A Reckoning," accusing her daughter of putting her through two decades of trauma for what she claims is basically a money grab.

Hayden’s at least got some backup in her corner though ... ex-BF Brian Hickerson blasted Lesley ... telling TMZ recently the former momager was one of the worst people he’d ever met.