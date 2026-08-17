Hayden Panettiere Death: Fire Engine and Coroner's Truck Photographed At Scene

Amid Hayden Panettiere's suspected drug overdose death, the fire department and coroner's office raced to the scene -- and TMZ obtained photos of the emergency response.

In one photo, you can see a fire truck parked and multiple ambulances outside the Greenville, South Carolina residence where Hayden took her last breaths.

In another pic, you can see the Greenville County coroner's truck stopped in front of the same building.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ ... Hayden's body was found Sunday inside an apartment by a friend, who then called 911 to report that the actress was unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

TMZ obtained dispatch audio of first responders rushing to the scene to perform CPR on Hayden after a suspected overdose.

Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere Reportedly Found Unresponsive by Friend; 911 Call Cited Possible Cardiac Arrest Broadcastify.com

It's unclear if Hayden's on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson placed the call.

We're told paramedics tried to resuscitate Hayden using "advanced cardiac life support." Our sources say this treatment uses special medicines, breathing tubes, and heart rhythm tracking.

We're also told paramedics did chest compressions on Hayden, but nothing could save her, and she was pronounced dead at 2:32 PM.