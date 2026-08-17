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Hayden Panettiere Death: Fire Engine and Coroner's Truck Photographed At Scene

Hayden Panettiere Fire Engine, Coroner's Truck Race To Death Scene

By TMZ Staff
Published
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TMZ/Getty Composite

Amid Hayden Panettiere's suspected drug overdose death, the fire department and coroner's office raced to the scene -- and TMZ obtained photos of the emergency response.

hayden panettiere firetruck vehicle tmz 2
TMZ.com

In one photo, you can see a fire truck parked and multiple ambulances outside the Greenville, South Carolina residence where Hayden took her last breaths.

In another pic, you can see the Greenville County coroner's truck stopped in front of the same building.

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TMZ.com

Law enforcement sources told TMZ ... Hayden's body was found Sunday inside an apartment by a friend, who then called 911 to report that the actress was unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

TMZ obtained dispatch audio of first responders rushing to the scene to perform CPR on Hayden after a suspected overdose.

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THE DISPATCH CALL
Video: Hayden Panettiere Reportedly Found Unresponsive by Friend; 911 Call Cited Possible Cardiac Arrest
Broadcastify.com

It's unclear if Hayden's on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson placed the call.

We're told paramedics tried to resuscitate Hayden using "advanced cardiac life support." Our sources say this treatment uses special medicines, breathing tubes, and heart rhythm tracking.

Remembering Hayden Panettiere
Launch Gallery
Remembering Hayden Panettiere Launch Gallery
Getty

We're also told paramedics did chest compressions on Hayden, but nothing could save her, and she was pronounced dead at 2:32 PM.

Police say there were no initial signs of foul play. The Greenville County coroner will perform an autopsy Monday to determine the cause and manner of death.

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