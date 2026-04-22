PBS Kansas Employee, a Marine Veteran, Dies After Shooting, Husband Charged

A young PBS employee’s life was cut short in a brutal shooting -- and cops say the man behind it was someone she once loved and trusted.

Ivy Unruh -- a 25-year-old engineer for PBS Kansas and a U.S. Marine veteran -- was gunned down outside her Wichita apartment early Friday morning ... allegedly by her estranged husband.

Police say Unruh was shot in the upper body around 8 AM and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. She fought for days, but ultimately died Monday from her injuries.

29-year-old Joshua Orlando -- identified as her estranged husband -- called 911 to report the shooting himself, according to the Wichita Police Department. When officers arrived, they arrested him at the scene and recovered a firearm.

Orlando was booked on an aggravated battery charge … but after Unruh’s death, prosecutors upgraded it to first-degree murder. Court records show he’s now facing intentional and premeditated murder charges. He made his first court appearance Tuesday and is being held on $1.5M bond.

Authorities say the couple were married but separated -- and investigators are treating the case as a domestic violence homicide.

Back at PBS Kansas, the loss is hitting hard. Station president Victor Hogstrom told local TV station KAKE the newsroom is devastated … describing Unruh as driven, dependable, and someone who truly connected with her coworkers.

A GoFundMe launched for her family paints an even fuller picture ... calling her a proud Marine who served with “honor, strength and selflessness,” and a bright presence in the lives of those who knew her.

Tragically, the fundraiser notes she had already taken steps to leave what it describes as a dangerous situation … but it still ended in heartbreak.