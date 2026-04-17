Pregnant Mother of Two Shot to Death on Atlanta Freeway

Bianca Huntley -- a mother of 2 whose family says she was pregnant with her third child -- was killed in Atlanta earlier this week while sitting in rush hour traffic.

According to 11 Alive -- a local outlet based in the ATL area -- cops responded to a report of a woman shot on the I-75 freeway, traveling northbound, just after 6 PM on April 14.

Huntley was found shot, but still alive, in her white BMW SUV. First responders rushed her to the hospital ... where she later died of her injuries.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the incident ... which Bianca's mother, Gloria Allen, says she doesn't believe was random -- but instead a targeted attack. She's asking anyone with information to come forward.

Huntley was driving home from work at the courier and logistics company DHL when she was shot, according to reports. She leaves behind two daughters -- one 14, the other 5 -- and she was apparently expecting her third child fairly soon.

APD is offering a reward of up to $5K to anyone with information that may lead to an arrest in the case.

Bianca was 34.