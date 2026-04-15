Quadruple Amputee Murder Suspect Seen With Swastika on Belly in Shocking Pic

Dayton Webber -- the quadruple amputee and professional cornhole player suspected of fatally shooting another man in his car -- continues to be in the hot seat as more disturbing content of him surfaces.

TMZ has obtained a handful of old photos and videos displaying questionable behavior spanning from last month all the way back to 2019 ... and you need to see it to believe it.

Play video content JULY 2025 TMZ.com

One image appearing to show Webber with what looks like a red swastika etched or carved into his stomach is relatively recent ... with metadata dating it to March 16, 2026.

We’ve learned the first clip above -- showing Webber drinking from a liquor bottle in a car with white powder scattered across the center console -- goes back to July 2025, suggesting some of the troubling behavior isn’t new.

There’s more ... a separate image of Webber sitting in the front seat of a car -- while holding a gun and wearing a clown mask -- has been traced to Halloween 2019, adding yet another layer to the growing digital trail.

But the most alarming piece may be a video from early 2025 ... allegedly showing Webber firing a gun. As we previously reported, Webber is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Bradrick Wells.

Play video content 2025 TMZ.com

Law enforcement has not publicly confirmed any connection between the weapon in the video and the killing of Wells ... but the resurfaced footage is already raising serious questions about Webber’s past behavior and mindset leading up to the shooting.



As we’ve reported, Webber is suspected of gunning down Wells while he drove his Tesla with two people in the back seat in Maryland, who allegedly refused to help him dispose of the body and fled the scene. Webber allegedly dumped the body and fled across state lines.

Webber was later located in Virginia ... where he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and more.