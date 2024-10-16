Cynthia Erivo Slams Fans for Altering Her Image in 'Wicked' Poster & Memes

Cynthia Erivo has had enough of the fan edits surrounding the upcoming "Wicked" movie ... including one viral image of the reworked movie poster.

The actress, who plays Elphaba in the highly anticipated "Wicked" film, issued a statement on Instagram Wednesday after fans took it upon themselves to edit the movie's poster to look more like the one used for the Broadway musical.

Check it out ... the new image is edited to cast a shadow over Cynthia's eyes from the Wicked Witch's wide-brimmed hat ... much like it does in the original illustration.

While fans appeared proud of their edit, Cynthia made it clear she was not impressed ... calling the unauthorized poster "the wildest, most offensive thing."

She called out the image on the heels of a few other viral memes, including an AI rendering of Cynthia fighting with her costar Ariana Grande, and the "is your p***y green" question circulating the internet.

She continued ... "None of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us."

As for those critics who wanted the movie poster to look more like Broadway's illustrated rendering ... Cynthia defends she's "a real life human being," who made a choice with her pose for the teaser.

She added ... "Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful."

Cynthia went on to share the film's poster again to her Instagram Stories ... in order to "cleanse your palette."