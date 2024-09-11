'Million Dollar Wheels' RD Whittington Arrested on Felony Fraud Charge

"Million Dollar Wheels" star RD Whittington is the guy A-list celebs go to when they need a luxury ride, but he got a ride in a different kind of car this week ... a police car, because he got busted in a felony fraud case.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... the reality TV star and celeb car broker was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Beverly Hills Police on an out-of-state warrant from Nevada, and he was hauled off to jail.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, RD was wanted in Nevada for two felony charges ... including theft between $5,000 and $25,000, and draw or pass check with intent to defraud, value $1,200 or greater.

The docs show an arrest warrant was issued last month ... and it sounds like the law finally caught up to RD this week in Bev Hills.