Kim Kardashian Buys $400K Luxury Maybach Minivan to Shuttle Kids

Kim Kardashian isn't your average soccer mom ... at least not when it comes to the wheels she uses to chauffeur her kiddos and their orange slices to games.

Check out the inside of Kim's custom luxury Maybach van, complete with multi-color roof lighting, folding tables, seat heaters and coolers and reclining captain's chairs throughout.

That stuff alone would probably warrant the astronomical $400k Kim dropped for the ultimate mom ride, but as they say ... there's more!

The van also features leather seats with diamond stitching, and that must-have kid distraction ... TV screens in all the seat partitions.

Kim recently scooped this up from her pal RD Whittington, who owns Wires Only ... an automotive and aviation company that specializes in custom whips for celebs.

Not only did Kim buy the luxury mom-mobile through his company, but she also agreed to document the buying process on RD's hit reality show, "Million Dollar Wheels" on Discovery+. Her episode premiered this week.

We should note ... Kim's not the only one in her fam to buy one of these fancy vans. Kanye bought one from RD as well, and recently took it out while grabbing ice cream solo.

Now their kids will have equal luxury with both parents. Co-parenting at its finest ... and most expensive!!!

Speaking of Ye -- he and Kim made big progress over the weekend when they came together with their kids to cheer on Saint at his soccer game.