'Million Dollar Wheels' RD Whittington Reveals Pecking Order in Celeb Car Buying

'Million Dollar Wheels' Star Luxury Car Pecking Order for Celebs ... Kim K Over Tom Holland (Hypothetically)!!!
2/28/2022 1:46 PM PT
"Million Dollar Wheels" star RD Whittington makes tough decisions when celebs are vying for the same car ... and, apologies to Spider-Man, but Kim Kardashian might get first dibs.
RD's the guy who hooks up celebs -- like Kim, Jamie Foxx, Travis Barker, Ye and Tom Holland -- when they want a rare or luxury ride, and he was hit with a doozy of a hypothetical when he joined us Monday on "TMZ Live."
So, suppose Kim K and Holland -- who, BTW, are both featured on his new Discovery+ show -- want the same car, and there's only one available. Well, hypothetically, RD didn't even break a sweat, and quickly explained why -- in that case, specifically -- he'd give Kim the nod.
Of course, if Tom were buying the car as a gift for his GF, Zendaya, well ... that would throw a wrench in RD's plans, but he still had a solution.
"Million Dollar Wheels" shows RD wheeling and dealing with, and for, famous clients -- a job that's gotten way more challenging because now there's a lot more demand than supply.
As we've shown you, tons of celebs are tricking out cars these days -- Kanye West got a $400k custom minivan from RD -- but after 20 years as a luxury car broker, RD says Jamie is the celeb with the best feel for custom whips.
And, if you're one of those folks hoping to buy a LaFerrari, check out the clip ... you might have to settle for RD's flashy jacket.