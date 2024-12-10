Luigi Mangione's Defense Attorney Says 'No Evidence' Client Committed Crime

Play video content

Luigi Mangione's new defense attorney spoke to reporters Tuesday afternoon from his offices in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Attorney Tom Dickey said he's been retained to represent Mangione, but did not offer further details about his representation. He stated he believes Mangione should have been granted bail Monday ... and emphasized Mangione did not waive his extradition in an earlier court appearance today.

"I haven't seen any evidence" that Mangione is the shooter, Dickey said. "He's pleaded not guilty, that's all I care about."

Dickey said he came onto the case "sometime prior to the hearing today" -- it's unclear if he was court-appointed or hired. Asked if he could say who hired him, he said "No ... I can, but I won't."

As we know, Luigi Mangione is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson early Wednesday morning last week in Midtown Manhattan.

After a 5-day manhunt for an unnamed suspect, Mangione was arrested in an Altoona, Pennsylvania McDonald's Monday ... when a customer recognized him from widely distributed suspect photos, and an employee called police.

Officers found Mangione eating at the restaurant ... with evidence allegedly connecting him to last week's murder on his person -- including the gun, a fake ID, and a handwritten manifesto, according to police.

